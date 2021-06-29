VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for PLAYING WITH SHARKS!

Today, Disney+ REVEALED the official trailer and key art for "Playing with Sharks" from National Geographic Documentary Films. A true pioneer in both underwater filmmaking and shark research, Valerie Taylor is a living legend and icon in the underwater world whose life's work has become the basis for much of what we know about sharks today.

Watch the trailer below!

Through remarkable underwater archival footage, along with interviews with Valerie herself, "Playing with Sharks," from twice Emmy®-nominated director Sally Aitken, follows this daring ocean explorer's trajectory from champion spearfisher to passionate shark protector.

From the birth of cage diving to "Jaws" hysteria to the dawn of cageless shark diving, Valerie became a trailblazing advocate for the ocean's most maligned and misunderstood creatures. The documentary, which is a part of National Geographic's Sharkfest slate, premieres on Disney+ on Friday, July 23.

"Playing with Sharks" is created and produced by Bettina Dalton, WildBear Entertainment, and written and directed by Sally Aitken. It is executive produced by Alan Erson for WildBear; Anna Godas and Oli Harbottle for TDog; and Paul Wiegard for Madman Entertainment.

A WildBear Entertainment production, with principal production investment and development support from Screen Australia, it is developed and financed with the assistance of Screen NSW.