VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for PERSONHOOD: POLICING PREGNANCY
The doc will be released on January 19th.
With the rise of the "fetal personhood" movement, comes dangerous new laws that treat pregnant people as second-class citizens. This widening web of laws encourages the surveillance, policing and criminalization of women during pregnancy. As a result, prosecutions for miscarriages, stillbirths, and using drugs while pregnant are becoming widespread. The feature documentary "Personhood" brings the human impact of these policies into the light. The documentary will be available digitally on January 19, 2021.
Watch the trailer below!
This story is told through a rural Wisconsin mother who was jailed after telling her doctor about her occasional pre-conception drug use. Tammy Loertscher's first-person narrative and recently unsealed court recordings provide a rare glimpse into these closed-door proceedings that have impacted thousands of American women. The film follows Tammy's story after her incarceration as she rebuilds her life and fights to overturn Wisconsin's 'Unborn Child Protection Act.' This intimate portrait of the high personal cost of the issue telescopes out toward the events being played out across America.
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Jeremy Jordan Shares His Involvement Behind the Scenes on THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
- Exclusive: Alex Brightman Sings 'You'll Be Back' From HAMILTON as Part of the Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!
- VIDEO: Killian Donnelly Performs 'The Music of the Night' From THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
- VIDEO: Hear the Original Theme Song for WANDAVISION, Written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez!
- VIDEO: Jennifer Sanchez Debuts New Song 'Heartbeat' During New Year's Eve Webcast
- VIDEO: Watch Audra McDonald, Josh Groban & More in UNITED IN SONG PBS Special