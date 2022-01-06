VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for OZARK Season Four Part One

The fourth and final Season of Ozark will premiere in two parts consisting of 7 episodes each. The first part premieres January 21, 2022. Watch the trailer for part one below! The release date for part two has not yet been announced.

Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.

Ozark stars Emmy Award® Winner Jason Bateman, Emmy Award® Winner Laura Linney, Emmy Award® Winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker and Veronica Falcón.

Emmy Award® Nominee Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque serve as executive producers. Laura Linney serves as Co-Executive Producer. The series is from MRC Television.

Watch the new trailer here: