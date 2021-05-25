VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for MY TENDER MATADOR

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios, has acquired international VOD rights to the foreign language Spanish LGBTQ-influenced romantic drama MY TENDER MATADOR. MY TENDER MATADOR will be available to rent and own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms on June 4, 2021 through Freestyle Digital Media.

Watch the trailer bleow!

MY TENDER MATADOR tells a story that takes place amid the political turmoil during 1980s Chile. Among gunshots and boleros, a passionate relationship flourishes between a lonely cross-dresser and a young guerrilla during the Pinochet dictatorship in Chile. This lonely cross-dresser engages in a risky clandestine operation after falling in love with the guerrilla who asks them to hide dangerous SECRETS OF the REVOLUTION at home in Chile.

Based on the novel by Pedro Lemebel, MY TENDER MATADOR was directed by Rodrigo Sepúlveda and co-written by Rodrigo Sepúlveda and Juan Elias Tovar. MY TENDER MATADOR was produced by Lucas Engel, Gregorio Gonzalez, and Florencia Larrea.

The cast of MY TENDER MATADOR features Alfredo Castro ('La Loca del Frente'), Leonardo Ortizgris ('Carlos'), and Julieta Zylberberg as ('Laura').

After its world premiere in the Venice Days section in association with the 2020 Venice Film Festival, MY TENDER MATADOR won the Audience Award in the Open Horizons section of the 2020 Thessaloniki Film Festival. Actor Alfredo Castro won two major awards at the 35th Guadalaraja International Film Festival: Mexican Premio Mezcal Best Actor and Premio Maguey Best Performance.

"It's been such a great ride since the film's world premiere in Venice from the world class film festivals invitations to getting distribution countries after countries," said filmmaker Rodrigo Sepúlveda. "I'm so thrilled by the opportunity to share our movie with the American audience!"