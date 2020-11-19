VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for GODMOTHERED on Disney Plus

Set at Christmas time, "Godmothered" is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell) who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of "Happily Ever After," but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.

Watch the trailer below!

"Godmothered" is directed by Sharon Maguire ("Bridget Jones's Diary," "Bridget Jones's Baby") and produced by Justin Springer ("Dumbo"), Diane L. Sabatini ("Lady and the Tramp"), Tom Pollock ("Ghostbusters: Afterlife"), Ivan Reitman ("Ghostbusters") and Amie Karp ("Ghostbusters: Afterlife") served as executive producers.

"Godmothered" also stars Santiago Cabrera, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jane Curtin, June Squibb, Jillian Shea Spaeder, Willa Skye, Artemis Pebdani, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Stephnie Weir.

