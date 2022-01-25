Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for GERI AND RICK

Jan. 25, 2022  

Released TODAY is the trailer for Geri and Rick, a new short film written and directed by Vincent Turturro (Victor Goodview).

Starring as 'Geri' is Tammi Cubilette ("That's Life") and as 'Rick' is Kenny Borland (Victor Goodview); who are joined by Zerabruk 'Z' Cavallaro, Giselle Fapohunda, Segun Fapohunda, and Baraka Fapohunda.

In Geri and Rick, two over-the-hill hustlers turn up in an old Rambler Wagon on the outskirts of New York City. No more than superficial acquaintances before, they find themselves sharing confidences, reflecting on past failures, and observing the shifting sands of their neighborhood - and the world at large. Their time together culminates in an unexpected transcendent experience that allows them to set aside their differences and make a human connection.

Geri and Rick is written and directed by Vincent Turturro, and features Editing by Jerome Raim, Cinematography by Ben Elias, and Assistant Director Zerabruk 'Z' Cavallaro. Featuring the songs of Odetta and Jimmy Scott. Original music is by LEODEN.

Geri and Rick is produced by Alena Turturro, Daniel Hanson, and Jerome Raim.

For more information, please visit LarkinStanhopeProductions.com.


