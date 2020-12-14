VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for BRIDGE AND TUNNEL on EPIX

Written, directed and produced by Edward Burns (Saving Private Ryan, Public Morals), this dramedy series set in 1980 revolves around a group of recent college grads setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island home town.

Watch the trailer below!

Erica Hernandez (Hollywood Fringe, Brittany Runs a Marathon) joins the cast in a recurring role as "Genie," the fun-loving and sassy sister of "Jimmy" (Sam Vartholomeos). She and her best friend Lizzie (Barrett Wilbert Reed) dream of rock stardom for their all-girl punk band, Wildfire. (Hernandez is repped by Gersh and Mosaic.) Headshot can be found HERE.

In addition to Hernandez, the series features a stellar ensemble cast including Sam Vartholomeos (Star Trek: Discovery), Caitlin Stasey (Reign, Please Like Me), Gigi Zumbado (9-1-1, Criminal Minds, Scream), JanLuis Castellanos (13 Reasons Why, Marvel's Runways), Brian Muller (The Deuce, Madame Secretary, The Good Wife) Isabella Farrell (The Good Fight) and Barrett Wilbert Weed (Mean Girls on Broadway).

In addition to Burns, the series is also executive produced by Aaron Lubin (Something Borrowed, Public Morals) and Lori Keith Douglas (The Village, Friends from College).

Erica Hernandez can be seen in the feature films HOLLYWOOD FRINGE opposite Justin Kirk, LAZY SUSAN opposite Sean Hayes and in BRITTANY RUNS A MARATHON opposite Jillian Bell. She has appeared on UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT, THE OTHER TWO, HIGH MAINTENANCE, SEARCH PARTY, DIETLAND, THE BRAVE,THE LAST OG and ELEMENTARY. She was an actor in the 24 Hour Plays Nationals and won second place as a finalist in the NBC/UCB Diversity Showcase. She performs improv regularly with several indie teams around New York City including "Open Relationship" and performs Spanish improv for English speakers with "Los Profesores." She was an actor for the Boogiemanja indie sketch team, "17:38" and "Pencil's Down" and is currently an actor on UCB's Maude team Foundation.

EPIX(R), an MGM company, is a premium television network delivering a broad line-up of quality original series and documentaries, the latest movie releases and classic film franchises - all available on TV, on demand, online and across devices. EPIX(R) has tripled the amount of original programming on the network and has become a destination for original premium content with series including Godfather of Harlem, starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker; Perpetual Grace, LTD, starring Sir Ben Kingsley; spy thriller Deep State; epic fantasy drama series Britannia; War of the Worlds, from Howard Overman and starring Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern; two-part music docuseries Laurel Canyon; docuseries SLOW BURN based on the hit podcast; docuseries NFL: The Grind, from NFL FILMS and hosted by Rich Eisen; Belgravia, from Julian Fellowes, Gareth Neame and the creative team from Downton Abbey; six-part docuseries Helter Skelter: An American Myth, executive produced and directed by Lesley Chilcott; music docuseries By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem; six-part docuseries Enslaved featuring Hollywood icon and human rights activist Samuel L. Jackson; season two of Pennyworth, the origin story of Batman's butler Alfred; as well as upcoming premieres of drama Chapelwaite, based on the short story Jerusalem's Lot by Stephen King and starring Academy Award winner Adrien Brody; dramedy Bridge and Tunnel, written and directed by Ed Burns and docuseries Fiasco. Launched in October 2009, EPIX(R) is available nationwide through cable, telco, satellite and emerging digital distribution platforms as well as through its EPIX NOW app, providing more movies than any other network with thousands of titles available for streaming.