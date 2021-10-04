VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for BILLIONS Season 6 on SHOWTIME

On the heels of the shocking season five finale of Bilions, SHOWTIME has announced that season six of the hit drama series, starring Oscar® nominee and Emmy® winner Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff, will return on Sunday, January 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Daniel Breaker (Hamilton, Girls5eva), who stars as Scooter, the brilliant and locked down Chief of Staff of Michael Prince (Stoll), has been upped to series regular.

In season six of Bilions, the dust of season five clears to reveal a world that has evolved. With Axe (Damian Lewis) gone and Michael Prince assuming his place, Chuck (Giamatti) must develop a new strategy that is keener and more sophisticated than before. All the players, from Wags (David Costabile) to Wendy (Siff), from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Sacker (Condola Rashad), and of course Senior (Jeffrey DeMunn), must sharpen their weapons and look for new alliances in order to survive. The ground is ever shifting and the stakes absolute. New king, new war, new rules.

Bilions is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Watch the trailer here: