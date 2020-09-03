VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for AMERICAN BARBECUE SHOWDOWN on Netflix

Eight of the country's best backyard smokers and competitive barbecuers vie for the title

The American Barbecue Showdown is an eight episode food competition series that follows the country's best backyard smokers and competitive barbecuers as they compete for the title of American Barbecue Champion. The series is hosted by Rutledge Wood and Lyric Lewis, with judging duties falling on barbecue legends Kevin Bludso and Melissa Cookston. Each episode, Kevin and Melissa will task the cookers with a challenge that will test their barbecue skills in ways they couldn't possibly imagine. From unique meats to old school techniques, they will have to prove they have the skills to smoke another day.

