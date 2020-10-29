VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for ALIEN XMAS on Netflix
He may be the smallest of Klepts, but as it turns out, he has the biggest heart.
Watch the trailer below!
Meet X, a little alien who learns that in a world full of stuff, things aren't meant to be taken, but given. Alien Xmas lands on Netflix November 20.
