VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for 13 MINUTES by Lindsay Gossling

The trailer for 13 Minutes, a new film written and directed by Lindsay Gossling, has been released.

The film is out in theaters October 29 and on demand November 19.

The day starts out as usual for residents in the small Heartland town of Minninnewah. It's springtime and big storms are just part of life. Nothing to get worked up about...until they are. Inhabitants will have just 13 Minutes to get to shelter before the largest tornado on record ravages the town, leaving the inhabitants searching for their loved ones and fighting for their lives. In the wake of total devastation, four families must overcome their differences and find strength in themselves and each other in order to survive.

The cast features Amy Smart, Thora Birch, Peter Facinelli, Trace Adkins, Paz Vega, Anne Heche, Sophia Vassilieva, and Laura Spencer.

Watch the trailer here: