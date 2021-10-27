VIDEO: Watch the Trailer fo Netflix's TRUE STORY

Netflix has released the trailer for the new limited series, True Story.

Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes, Tawny Newsome, Will Catlett, Paul Adelstein, Theo Rossi, Ash Santos, John Ales, Chris Diamantopoulos, Lauren London, and Billy Zane will star.

A tour stop in Kid's (Hart) hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world's most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes) threaten to destroy everything he's built.

This marks Hart's dramatic series debut who also serves as an executive producer. True Story is executive produced by Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman, under his overall Television deal with Netflix. Caroline Currier from Grand Electric and Mike Stein and Tiffany Brown from Hartbeat Productions all serve as co-producers. Stephen Williams (Watchmen, Lost) will direct and executive produce the first three episodes. Hanelle Culpepper (Star Trek Picard, Kung Fu) will direct the final four episodes.

Watch the trailer here: