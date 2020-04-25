VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For WE ARE LITTLE ZOMBIES

The trailer has been released for We Are Little Zombies!

When four young orphans-Hikari, Ikuko, Ishi, and Takemura-first meet, their parents' bodies are being turned into dust, like fine Parmesan atop a plate of spaghetti Bolognese, and yet none of them can shed a tear. They are like zombies; devoid of all emotion. With no family, no future, no dreams, and no way to move forward, the young teens decide that the first level of this new existence involves salvaging a gaming console, an old electric bass, and a charred wok from their former homes-just enough to start a band-and then conquer the world. Tragedy, comedy, music, social criticism, and teenage angst are all subsumed in this eccentric cinematic tsunami.

The film is written and directed by Makoto Nagahisa. Coming to Theaters as soon as they open back up! Learn more at http://littlezombies.oscilloscope.net





