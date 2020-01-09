VIDEO: Watch the Season Four Trailer for FARGO!

Jan. 9, 2020  

Family is complicated. Crime is organized. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for Fargo installment four. Premieres April 19 on FX & FX on Hulu.

Watch the trailer below!

The fourth installment of Fargo is set in 1950 Kansas City, where two criminal syndicates fighting for a piece of the American dream have struck an uneasy peace. Chris Rock stars as Loy Cannon, the head of the African AMERICAN CRIME family who trades sons with the head of the Italian mafia as part of tenuous truce.

