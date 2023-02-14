VIDEO: Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Premiere Episode

Watch the complete premiere episode of Bravo's Summer House season seven for free below. New episodes premiere Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Peacock.

Returning this summer are Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera and Carl Radke.

The housemates are joined by new friends Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod, as well as old friends Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer.

This summer Kyle is refreshed and excited to send it with his friends in the Hamptons. He's turning 40 and although age is just a number, the reality of this milestone birthday is starting to hit him. Questioning if he can support a family, Kyle wishes he were further along in his journey to financial freedom. And for the first time in their friendship, he finds himself at odds with Carl both personally and professionally.

With the pressure of wedding planning behind her, Amanda is ready to kick back and have fun. She and Kyle are in a great place in their marriage and after adopting two dogs, she's exploring the idea of starting a family. However, the stress of potentially not being able to have kids is building due to recent health issues, and Amanda finds herself in a position she never imagined herself.

Carl's life is busier than ever and he has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. After moving in with Lindsay, he wants to keep the momentum of their relationship going and is ready to start their forever as he begins searching for the perfect ring. With recent frustrations he's been facing in his professional life, however, Carl plans to sit down with Kyle and talk about his future at Loverboy before things come to a head.

Lindsay has never been happier and, after moving in with Carl, is eager to get married and start a family. But with the rest of the house questioning the authenticity and pace of their relationship, will they stand THE TEST of time?

Danielle is currently living full time in Montauk with Robert and working hard on her fashion app. After being besties with Lindsay and Carl for years, she suddenly finds herself feuding with them over their relationship, prompting a total shift in house dynamics.

As Paige approaches her 30's, she finds her priorities shifting. Her career is thriving and, although her boyfriend lives down south, she has no plans of leaving New York anytime soon. Paige loves being in a long-distance relationship, but begins to feel the pressure from Craig on her leisurely timeline.

In a new era of her life, Mya has quit her restaurant consulting job and is pursuing her cookie business full time. With her relationship with Oliver growing more serious, she wonders if she will ever get over her commitment issues.

Celebrating one year of living in New York City, Ciara can't imagine herself anywhere else and finally feels at home. Fully embracing the dating game, she is determined to do things right this Summer and has no expectations when it comes to men. But with her nursing career on hold and past toxic romances finally in the rear-view mirror, will she be able to regain control of her happiness and learn to prioritize herself?

A New Jersey native, Samantha Feher always dreamed of making New York City her personal playground. She's a content creator who lives by the work hard, play hard motto. Very single, Samantha has a consistent roster of four or five men and is keeping things casual until there's someone worth dropping everyone else for. But with an overly ambitious personality and party animal lifestyle, can she find a partner who is able to keep up?

After growing up in a strict Honduran-Uruguayan household in Florida, Chris Leoni left the Marines and his traditional lifestyle to follow his passions of photography and filmmaking in New York. Navigating the house full of big personalities as one of the only single men, Chris wonders if his unique approach to flirting will help him find the woman of his dreams?

Gabby Prescod is an outgoing fashion consultant, looking to meet new, like-minded friends this summer. She's very close with her family and relied heavily on them after her ex-boyfriend cheated on her a few years back. Now, Gabby is single and ready to mingle. Will she be able to find a partner with a compatible astrological sign that allows her to finally let her guard down?

"Summer House" is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Trish Gold and Faith Gaskins serving as executive producers, and by Left Hook Media, with Matt Odgers and Scott Teti as executive producers. Sean Clifford also serves as executive producer.

