VIDEO: Watch the SCREAM VI Teaser Trailer Starring Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega & More

In a city of millions, no one can hear you scream.

Watch the new trailer for SCREAM VI. The new film will be released in theaters on March 10, 2023.

Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.

In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ("Sam Carpenter"), Jasmin Savoy Brown ("Mindy Meeks-Martin"), Mason Gooding ("Chad Meeks-Martin"), Jenna Ortega ("Tara Carpenter"), Hayden Panettiere ("Kirby Reed"), and Courtney Cox ("Gale Weathers") return to their roles in the franchise.

The new film also stars Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving.

Watch the new trailer here: