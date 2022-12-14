VIDEO: Watch the SCREAM VI Teaser Trailer Starring Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega & More
The new film will be released in theaters on March 10, 2023.
In a city of millions, no one can hear you scream.
Watch the new trailer for SCREAM VI. The new film will be released in theaters on March 10, 2023.
Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.
In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ("Sam Carpenter"), Jasmin Savoy Brown ("Mindy Meeks-Martin"), Mason Gooding ("Chad Meeks-Martin"), Jenna Ortega ("Tara Carpenter"), Hayden Panettiere ("Kirby Reed"), and Courtney Cox ("Gale Weathers") return to their roles in the franchise.
The new film also stars Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving.
Watch the new trailer here:
Related Stories View More TV Stories
From This Author - Michael Major
Jacquees Taps Summer Walker & 6LACK for Brand New Song 'Tell Me It's Over'
December 14, 2022
On the heels of his eagerly awaited album release, Sincerely For You, R&B superstar and multi-platinum singer Jacquees unveils his anticipation-setter new single “Tell Me It’s Over” featuring 6LACK and Summer Walker. acquees’ latest music offering sweeps in a magnetic force of feel-good R&B Soul.
VIDEO: Josh Groban Reveals His BEAUTY & THE BEAST Puppet Costume
December 14, 2022
Josh Groban has revealed a first look at his Beast costume for the Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration on ABC. Check out a video of Groban and the giant puppet in action now, including footage of his first time seeing it. Groban is joined by H.E.R., Joshua Henry, Shania Twain, Rita Moreno, Martin Short, and David Alan Grier in the special.
CRAIG WEDREN (Shudder To Think, 'YELLOWJACKETS') Announces New EP 'Second Sleep'
December 14, 2022
Second Sleep follows a busy year for the film and television composer, and Shudder to Think frontman. Early this year, Lakeshore Records released Blood Hive, the original score from the SHOWTIME series YELLOWJACKETS featuring music composed by Craig and his frequent collaborator Anna Waronker (that dog.).
HBO Max Renews THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS For A Third Season
December 14, 2022
Created by Emmy-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS follows four college roommates at New England’s prestigious Essex College. Season two picks up with the students returning after their fall break, tackling the challenges thrown their way at the end of season one.
VIDEO: Jordan E. Cooper Urges Audiences to See AIN'T NO MO' on MORNING JOE
December 14, 2022
Jordan E. Cooper appeared on Morning Joe this morning to urge audiences to see his play, Ain't No Mo', to save it from its December 18 closing date. During the interview, Cooper, who is the youngest Black playwright in Broadway history, discussed the economic problems that the show has faced during its Broadway run. Watch the video interview now!
December 14, 2022
On the heels of his eagerly awaited album release, Sincerely For You, R&B superstar and multi-platinum singer Jacquees unveils his anticipation-setter new single “Tell Me It’s Over” featuring 6LACK and Summer Walker. acquees’ latest music offering sweeps in a magnetic force of feel-good R&B Soul.
VIDEO: Josh Groban Reveals His BEAUTY & THE BEAST Puppet Costume
December 14, 2022
Josh Groban has revealed a first look at his Beast costume for the Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration on ABC. Check out a video of Groban and the giant puppet in action now, including footage of his first time seeing it. Groban is joined by H.E.R., Joshua Henry, Shania Twain, Rita Moreno, Martin Short, and David Alan Grier in the special.
CRAIG WEDREN (Shudder To Think, 'YELLOWJACKETS') Announces New EP 'Second Sleep'
December 14, 2022
Second Sleep follows a busy year for the film and television composer, and Shudder to Think frontman. Early this year, Lakeshore Records released Blood Hive, the original score from the SHOWTIME series YELLOWJACKETS featuring music composed by Craig and his frequent collaborator Anna Waronker (that dog.).
HBO Max Renews THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS For A Third Season
December 14, 2022
Created by Emmy-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS follows four college roommates at New England’s prestigious Essex College. Season two picks up with the students returning after their fall break, tackling the challenges thrown their way at the end of season one.
VIDEO: Jordan E. Cooper Urges Audiences to See AIN'T NO MO' on MORNING JOE
December 14, 2022
Jordan E. Cooper appeared on Morning Joe this morning to urge audiences to see his play, Ain't No Mo', to save it from its December 18 closing date. During the interview, Cooper, who is the youngest Black playwright in Broadway history, discussed the economic problems that the show has faced during its Broadway run. Watch the video interview now!