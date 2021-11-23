VIDEO: Watch the Prologue to JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION

A prologue to Jurassic World Dominion has been released. The new film arrives in theaters June 10, 2022.

The Prologue, a new, five-minute special prologue to Jurassic World Dominion, directed by Dominion director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow, is not featured in the film itself but is separate, original content. The Prologue serves as the beginning of a story that will be continued in theaters next summer.

The Prologue rockets audiences back 65 million years into the past to experience the world before humans existed-and offers a glimpse of a world in which dinosaurs are living among us.

The Prologue features seven new species of dinosaurs that have never been seen in a Jurassic film before, created by the legendary Industrial Light & Magic, which has created visual effects for every Jurassic film, including Jurassic World Dominion.

The Prologue is scored by Oscar® winner Michael Giacchino, composer of Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion.

Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of director Colin Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer.

Chris Pratt and Bryce DALLAS Howard star as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing and are joined by Academy Award® winner Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, who reprise their roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ian Malcolm.

The film also features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (Oh Jerome, No), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and DeWanda Wise (She's Gotta Have It).