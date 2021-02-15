Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE

Starring Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, and more.

Feb. 15, 2021  

In ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.

The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and THE FLASH (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Watch the trailer below.

Stream ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos on supported devices.

Enter the world of ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE and stay up to date with the latest news, trailers, activities and more on the dedicated microsite here! As our heroes, now united, prepare to protect the world from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid's dreadful intentions, we'll have everything you need to get ready for THE MARCH 18th premiere on HBO Max.

