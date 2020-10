VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for SONGBIRD

In the terrifying thriller SONGBIRD, the COVID-23 virus has mutated.

In the terrifying thriller SONGBIRD, the COVID-23 virus has mutated and the world is in its fourth year of lockdown. Infected Americans are ripped from their homes and forced into quarantine camps known as Q-Zones, from which there is no escape, as a few brave souls fight back against the forces of oppression. Amid this dystopian landscape, a fearless courier, Nico (KJ Apa), who's immune to the deadly pathogen, finds hope and love with Sara (Sofia Carson), though her lockdown prohibits them from physical contact. When Sara is believed to have become infected, Nico races desperately across the barren streets of Los Angeles IN SEARCH OF the only thing that can save her from imprisonment ... or worse.

The first feature film to be made during COVID-19 in Los Angeles, and about the pandemic itself, SONGBIRD also stars Bradley Whitford and Demi Moore as a wealthy couple who may hold the key to Nico's mission; Alexandra Daddario as a singer enmeshed in a messy and forbidden affair; Paul Walter Hauser as a disabled veteran whose best friend - a drone named Max - is his eyes and ears to a world that has left him behind; Craig Robinson as Nico's boss; and Peter Stormare as the corrupt head of the city's "sanitation" department, which seizes those infected and transports them to the Q-Zone.

