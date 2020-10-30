VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for A CLOSER LOOK WITH RALPH TRESVANT

A Closer Look is a music documentary series that profiles R&B, Soul, and Hip-Hop artists.

A Closer Look is a music documentary series that profiles R&B, Soul, and Hip-Hop artists whose song(s) have and continues to top the billboard charts and re-shape the music industry. The series will highlight the artist's career from the beginning to present day. Each episode will consist of a one on one sit-down interview between the artist and producer of the show, and will also highlight music videos/live performances, studio sessions, archival interviews, B-roll footage, and guest interviews.

Watch the trailer below!

In the first episode, #RalphTresvant gives a closer look at his life and career. Find out the truth behind his hiatus from New Edition, his family, and his legacy in "A Closer Look".

UMC is the first and largest streaming service for Black TV and Film. We have thousands of hours of your favorite series and movies, all of which have been creative/written/directed by a person of color or stars and features people of color. #WatchUMC for FREE for the first 7 days and after that, it's just $4.99/month or $49.99 for the whole year, always ad-free.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You