VIDEO: Watch the ORPHAN: FIRST KILL Trailer

The trailer for Orphan: First Kill has been released. The new film will be released in theaters, on digitial, and streaming on Paramount + on August 19, 2022.

Esther's terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit, Orphan.

After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous "child" at any cost.

The film stars Isabelle Fuhrman, Rossif Sutherland and Julia Stiles.

Watch the new trailer here: