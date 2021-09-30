VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for WOLF
Focus Features has released the new trailer for Wolf, which will be released in theaters on December 3.
Believing he is a wolf trapped in a human body, Jacob (George MacKay) eats, sleeps, and lives like a wolf - much to the shock of his family. When he's sent to a clinic, Jacob and his animal-bound peers are forced to undergo increasingly extreme forms of 'curative' therapies. However once he meets the mysterious Wildcat (Lily-Rose Depp), and as their friendship blossoms into an undeniable infatuation, Jacob is faced with a challenge: will he renounce his true self for love.
Written and directed by Nathalie Biancheri, the film also stars Paddy Considine and Eileen Walsh.
