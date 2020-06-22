VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for THE KING'S MAN

Walt Disney Studios has shared the brand-new, action-packed trailer for "The King's Man."

Watch it below!

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in "The King's Man."

"The King's Man" is directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

Matthew Vaughn, David Reid and Adam Bohling are the producers, and Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn and Ralph Fiennes serve as executive producers. "The King's Man" is based on the comic book "The Secret Service" by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, and the story is by Matthew Vaughn and the screenplay is by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek.

"The King's Man" opens in U.S. theaters on September 18.

Related Articles View More TV Stories