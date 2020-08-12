VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for MILLION DOLLAR BEACH HOUSE on Netflix

The high-end real estate reality series set in the Hamptons premieres August 26.

The Hamptons host some of the most beautiful homes in the world, but the tension between real estate brokers can get ugly. A new trailer for MILLION DOLLAR BEACH HOUSE features the behind-the scenes drama of cashing in on the coveted east coast real estate.

Watch the new trailer below!

Two hours east of NYC, the Hamptons is located on the south shore of Long Island and filled with some of the world's most luxurious waterfront homes. With 2,500 realtors working the Hamptons market, earning a listing is fierce competition. Why? The bigger the price tag, the bigger the commission.

Million Dollar Beach House is a bird's eye view into the day-to-day of the Hampton's youngest and most exclusive group of real estate agents, documenting their private lives and posh coastline listings. With 2500 realtors working the Hamptons market, earning a listing is fierce competition. Nest Seekers reps to-die-for, multi-million-dollar properties and not without personal drama between agents. Five brokers hustle from Memorial Day to Labor Day to buy and sell properties for their clients. From appeasing sellers who are unhappy with home staging to cutthroat open houses where agents are going after each other's clients, Million Dollar Beach House has all the views, all the schmooze, and brokers with a lot to lose.

Season one of Million Dollar Beach House premieres on Netflix August 26.

Photo Credit: Netflix Studios

