VIDEO: Watch the MANIFEST Season Two Trailer

Buckle up and get ready for this explosive look at the upcoming second season of NBC's MANIFEST, direct from New York Comic Con.

Watch the season two trailer below!

The breakout hit drama returns with more heart-pounding mystery and answers to some of last season's biggest questions! When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely in New York, the world had aged five years and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, the passengers have all been given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds, and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible.

This reel includes highlights from MANIFEST's first season, as well as a sneak peek at what's in store when the Warner Bros. Television-produced drama returns in spring 2020.









