VIDEO: Watch the BARBIE Movie Teaser Trailer

The new romantic comedy is set to be released on July 23, 2023.

Dec. 16, 2022  

The first official teaser for the Barbie movie has been released!

Earlier this year, a first look at Margot Robbie as the title character and Ryan Gosling as Ken were REVEALED as Barbie was being filmed in London. Check out the images here! The new romantic comedy is set to be released on July 23, 2023.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film will also star America Ferreria, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Hari Nef, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou.

Watch the new teaser trailer here:

