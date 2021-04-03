VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For Marvel's BLACK WIDOW

A brand new trailer has been released for Marvel Studios' "Black Widow."

The film, which stars Scarlett Johansson, who reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, opens in U.S. theaters on May 1.

Check out the trailer below!

In Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller "Black Widow," Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, "Black Widow"-the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe-hits U.S. theaters on May 1, 2020.