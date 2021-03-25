VIDEO: Watch an All-New Featurette From THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER

A new featurette for Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" is available now ahead of Episode 2's imminent debut on Disney+. Offering front-row insights in the new featurette are Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, director Kari Skogland, head writer Malcolm Spellman and executive producer Nate Moore.

Watch the new featurette below!

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, the six-episode series stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Emily VanCamp and Daniel Brühl. The series also features Erin Kellyman, Georges St. Pierre, Amy Aquino, Adepero Oduye and Danny Ramirez. "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" is now streaming on Disney+.

