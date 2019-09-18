VIDEO: Watch a WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS Short on Electronic Energy Drainage

Sep. 18, 2019  

FX has shared a WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS season one short on Electronic Energy Drainage.

What We Do in the Shadows follows four vampires who've "lived" together for hundreds of years. After an unexpected visit from their dark lord and leader, they're reminded of what they were initially tasked with upon their arrival in Staten Island over a hundred years ago - total and complete domination of the New World. But what exactly is the best way to go about achieving said domination?

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



