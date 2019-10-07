VIDEO: Watch a Trailer for QUEER EYE: WE'RE IN JAPAN!

Queer Eye: We're in Japan!, a four-episode special season of the Emmy® Award-winning series Queer Eye, will debut globally November 1, featuring model and actress Kiko Mizuhara as the Fab Five's guide to Japan, along with comedian Naomi Watanabe as their special guest.

The Fab Five - Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture), and Tan France (Fashion) - will bring their expertise to Tokyo, working to make-better four heroes while experiencing Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming and culture firsthand.

MEET THE HEROES!

YOKO, 57 - JAPANESE HOLIDAY

Sweet hospice nurse Yoko has given up on "being a woman" and surrendered to neglect. But the Fab Five will show her just how much she deserves love.

KAN, 27 - CRAZY IN LOVE

Struggling to live his truth as a proud, out gay man in Japan, Kan must find the fearlessness to be himself -- and introduce his boyfriend to family.

KAE, 23 - THE IDEAL WOMAN

Bullied since childhood, manga artist Kae discovers the strength to break through the negativity, with encouragement from Naomi Watanabe and the gang.

MAKOTO, 35 - BRINGING SEXY BACK

Painfully shy radio director Makoto longs to reconnect with himself, his passions and his wife. Enter the Fab Five, who urge him to live out loud.

ABOUT QUEER EYE: We're in Japan!

The Emmy® Award-winning QUEER EYE is going international to transform Japan's stylistically challenged into hip and happening savants at the hands of the Fab Five.

Queer Eye is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane serves as the showrunner and executive producer. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg and Jordana Hochman serve as executive producers for ITV Entertainment.

Queer Eye: We're in Japan! launches globally on Netflix November 1, 2019.





