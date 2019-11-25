VIDEO: Watch a Trailer for MICHELLE WOLF: JOKE SHOW

Article Pixel Nov. 25, 2019  

In her upcoming special, the comedian dissects the differences between men and women, explores gender equality, explains why society should be a little "less" woke and more, all the while, constantly defying expectations.

Watch the trailer below!

Comedian Michelle Wolf wants to fight for women's equality...but not in like that annoying way. In her upcoming Netflix comedy special, Michelle Wolf: Joke Show, the comedian dissects the differences between men and women, explores gender equality, explains why society should be a little "less" woke and more, all the while, constantly defying expectations. Michelle Wolf: Joke Show launches globally on Netflix December 10.

VIDEO: Watch a Trailer for MICHELLE WOLF: JOKE SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: SNL Captures the Struggle of Waiting For the Cast List in New Sketch
  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Cain't Say No to an Impeachment Hearings Spoof
  • VIDEO: First Look at Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA at Paper Mill Playhouse
  • VIDEO: Watch Lea Michele in the Teaser Trailer For ABC Holiday Film SAME TIME, NEXT CHRISTMAS