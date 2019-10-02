VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek of CAROL'S SECOND ACT on CBS!

When Carol treats an elderly patient with a fever, Mrs. Zahn (Carol Mansell), and her tests are inconclusive, Carol must find a way to work around Dr. Jacobs and hospital policy to take extra time to observe her. Watch the clip below!

Also, Daniel is embarrassed when his fellow interns find out that he doesn't know how to do the basic medical skill of drawing blood, on Carol's Second Act.

Watch "Carol's Second Act" Thursday at 9:30/8:30c, only on CBS.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You