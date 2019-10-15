VIDEO: Watch a Scene from THE FLASH on The CW!

Based on characters from DC's The Flash. After the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator explosion, a DARK MATTER lightning storm strikes Central City C.S.I. Barry Allen, bestowing him with super-human speed. For now, only a few close friends and associates know that Barry is literally the fastest man alive, but it won't be long before the world learns that Barry Allen has become...The Flash.

Watch a scene from the latest episode below!

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, The 100, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

