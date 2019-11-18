VIDEO: Watch a Promo for Season Eight, Episode Five of ARROW!

After a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen was missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the South China Sea. Oliver returned home to Starling City, bent on righting the wrongs of his family and fighting injustice. To do this, he created the persona of The Arrow and allied himself with former military man John Diggle, computer-science expert Felicity Smoak, lawyer-turned-vigilante Laurel Lance, billionaire inventor Ray Palmer, and his sister Thea Queen.

After years of denying himself his own life as Oliver Queen in order to be The Arrow, Oliver left Starling City with Felicity and made a home in suburbia. But their newly tranquil lives are upended when an evil new organization, H.I.V.E., takes over the newly-christened Star City. Oliver is forced to don the hood once more...but can he keep his aim as The Arrow without losing the life he has fought so hard to get back?

