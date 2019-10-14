VIDEO: Watch a Preview for the New Episode of SOUTH PARK

Cartman has a heart attack in an all-new episode titled, "Let Them Eat Goo," airing on Wednesday, October 16 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

Watch the trailer below!

The citizens of SOUTH PARK are moving toward a completely plant-based diet. Cartman is pretty sure the new food in the cafeteria gave him a heart attack.

All-new episodes from this season will be available to stream in HD exclusively on SOUTH PARK Studios and Hulu the day after they premiere. Fans will continue to have next-day access to new episodes, as well as the entire SOUTH PARK library, across all internet-connected devices with a Hulu subscription. New episodes and a selection of curated episodes will be available to stream on SouthPark.cc.com, cc.com and the Comedy Central App.

Comedy Central's SOUTH PARK launched on August 13, 1997. The series airs Wednesday nights at 10:00 p.m. and repeats later that night at Midnight (all times ET/PT).

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the co-creators of South Park. Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II are the Executive Producers of the Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning South Park. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are Producers. Chris Brion is the Creative Director of SOUTH PARK Digital Studios. South Park's Website is SouthPark.cc.com.

The uncensored episodes are also available for download on iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, XBOX Live, Google Play, Sony Entertainment Network, Vudu and Verizon Flexview.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You