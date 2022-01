VIDEO: Watch a New AND JUST LIKE THAT... Preview

HBO Max has released a new preview for the eighth episode of And Just Like That..., titled "Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered". Watch the new preview below!

The ten-episode Max Original series And Just Like That..., from executive producer Michael Patrick King, now has two episodes streaming on HBO Max. The following eight episodes will premiere weekly on subsequent Thursdays.

The Max Original And Just Like That..., the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City," from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows "Carrie" (Sarah Jessica Parker), "Miranda" (Cynthia Nixon) and "Charlotte" (Kristin Davis) as they navigate THE JOURNEY from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The series also includes previously announced cast members Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

Watch the new preview here: