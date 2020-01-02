VIDEO: Watch a Collection of Tom Hanks' Acceptance Speeches on THE GOLDEN GLOBES

Watch all of Tom Hanks' GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS acceptance speeches.

Watch the compilation below!

Global comedy superstar Ricky Gervais, in his unique and legendary fashion, will resume hosting duties for a record fifth time at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. THE GOLDEN GLOBES serve as the official kickoff to the 2020 awards season. Twenty-five categories - 14 in film and 11 in television - are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). The Golden Globe Awards, often referred to as "Hollywood's Party of the Year™," is one of the biggest nights on the calendar for live viewing. It's also one of the few awards shows that combines the honorees of both film and television.

Tom Hanks made his professional stage debut portraying Grumio in The Taming of the Shrew at the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival in Cleveland, OH. He performed in that company for three seasons. Moving to New York City in 1978, he performed with the Riverside Shakespeare Company. His numerous film credits include Splash, Forrest Gump(for which he won an Oscar), Philadelphia (for which he also won an Oscar),Sleepless in Seattle, That Thing You Do! (which he also wrote and directed), Apollo 13, Saving Private Ryan, Cast Away, The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, Charlie Wilson's War and Cloud Atlas. For television, his credits include the multiple award-winning series "From the Earth to the Moon," "Band of Brothers," "John Adams," "The Pacific" and "Game Change."





