VIDEO: Watch a Behind-the-Scenes Featurette for THE DARK CRYSTAL

In a brand new behind-the-scenes video, watch THE VOICE cast and creators of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance discuss returning to Jim Henson's creation almost 40 years later and getting the chance to expand and enrich this already beloved world.

Watch the video below!

Based on The Dark Crystal, Jim Henson's groundbreaking 1982 feature film, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance tells a new story, set many years before the events of the movie, and realized using classic puppetry with cutting edge visual effects. The world of Thra is dying. The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.

From the Jim Henson Company and visionary director/EP Louis Leterrier, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance premieres August 30.





