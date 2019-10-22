VIDEO: Watch YUNGBLUD & Dan Reynolds Perform 'original me' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

U.K. native YUNGBLUD is joined by Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons for the network television debut of this single off YUNGBLUD's latest EP, "hope for the underrated youth."

Watch the performance from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

