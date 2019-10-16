VIDEO: Watch Tony Hale Talk TOY STORY 4 and Forky on TODAY SHOW!

Oct. 16, 2019  

Tony Hale, who voiced Forky in "Toy Story 4," describes why the spork character has connected with people who struggle with anxiety. He also reveals how his roles in "Arrested Development" and "Veep" inspired the character.

Watch the clip from "Today Show" below!

