VIDEO: Watch Thomas Rhett Perform 'Remember You Young' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT!

Sep. 19, 2019  

Country music superstar, and current ACM Male Artist of the Year, Thomas Rhett performed a song off his latest album 'Center Point Road' on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." Watch it below!

