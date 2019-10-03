VIDEO: Watch The Official Trailer for Netflix's ELI!

After checking into a clean house to treat his auto-immune disorder, Eli, 11, begins to believe that the house is haunted. Unable to leave, Eli soon suspects that the house, and the DOCTOR WHO runs it, are more sinister than they appear.

ELI is the story of a young boy plagued with an unknown, debilitating illness that requires him to live completely sealed off from the outside world. After exhausting every option, his parents put their trust - and his life - in the hands of a doctor whose experimental, cutting edge treatments at her clean house facility may hold Eli's last hope. As Eli undergoes the tremendously intense process that could potentially cure him, he begins to be haunted by experiences that make him question who he can trust and what is lurking inside the house.

Watch the trailer below.





