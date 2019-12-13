VIDEO: Watch THE BRADY BUNCH Cast Eat Lunch on TODAY SHOW

Article Pixel Dec. 13, 2019  

The kids from the beloved sitcom "The Brady Bunch" have a new HGTV special, and accepted an invitation to a very Brady holiday party with TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Natalie Morales. Watch them try to stump each other in a Brady Bunch trivia shutdown.

Watch the clip below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

VIDEO: Watch THE BRADY BUNCH Cast Eat Lunch on TODAY SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel Performs New Christmas Song 'At This Table' on TODAY
  • VIDEO: John Mulaney Held Auditions for His Netflix Musical Comedy Special
  • VIDEO: See How THE LION KING's Elephant Is Brought To Life
  • VIDEO: Erika Jayne Prepares To Make Broadway Debut In CHICAGO
  • VIDEO: The Cast of OKLAHOMA! Performs 'The Farmer and the Cowman' in New 360-Degree Video
  • VIDEO: Norm Lewis Performs THE WIZ's 'Home' At Feinstein's/54 Below