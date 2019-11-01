VIDEO: Watch Speaker Nancy Pelosi Interviewed on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Article Pixel Nov. 1, 2019  

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi explains to Stephen Colbert what the impeachment inquiry is really all about: patriotism and upholding the Constitution of the United States of America.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

VIDEO: Watch Speaker Nancy Pelosi Interviewed on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Four Evans From DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'For Forever'
  • VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of BEETLEJUICE with Alex Brightman!
  • VIDEO: Watch Ingrid Michaelson Perform 'Words' From THE NOTEBOOK, A New Musical
  • VIDEO: Josh Groban Lends His Voice to a CATS Parody on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN