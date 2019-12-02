VIDEO: Watch Robert Pattinson Interviewed on SUNDAY SITDOWN

Dec. 2, 2019  

In this week's Sunday Sitdown, actor Robert Pattinson talks to Willie Geist about the new movie "Lighthouse," his latest in a run of smaller films after the blockbuster "Twilight" saga. Pattinson, staying tightlipped, also says it was "an immediate yes" to playing the Caped Crusader in the latest installment in that franchise.

Watch the interview on "TODAY Show" below!

