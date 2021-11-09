VIDEO: Watch Performances From 'Janet Jackson Night' on DANCING WITH THE STARS

Last night was "Janet Jackson Night" on Dancing With the Stars! Watch a full playlist of performances from the episode, including Amanda Kloots, JoJo Siwa, and Olivia Jade. The episode also featured a special dance-off between Kloots and Cody Rigsby. Plus, a performance from the touring cast of Dancing With the Stars.

See all the performances and who the two couples were to get sent home after the episode's double elimination in the full playlist below!

"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, the series returns to the ballroom with an all-new lineup of celebrities.

Remaining contestants this season include Amanda Kloots, internet sensation Jojo Siwa, Peloton's Cody Rigby, social media star Olivia Jade, Country singer Jimmie Allen, Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills, 90210), Melora Hardin (The Office), Gold medal Olympian Suni Lee, and NBA star Iman Shumpert.