VIDEO: Watch Neil Patrick Harris in the Trailer for 8-BIT CHRISTMAS

HBO Max has released the official trailer for 8-Bit Christmas, a Max Original film from New Line directed by Michael Dowse. The film is set to be released on November 24.

The film stars Neil Patrick Harris, Winslow Fegley ("Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made," "Nightbooks," "Come Play"), June Diane Raphael ("Long Shot," "Grace and Frankie") and Steve Zahn (HBO's "The White Lotus," "Cowboys," "Uncle Frank").

Emmy and Tony Award winning actor and New York Times bestselling author Neil Patrick Harris recently starred in HBO Max series "It's a Sin" and next stars in "The Matrix 4" which will release 12/22/21 and "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" for Lionsgate.

8-Bit Christmas is a humorous and heartfelt look back at the adventures of childhood. Set in suburban Chicago in the late 1980s, the story centers on ten-year-old Jake Doyle's (Fegley) herculean quest to get the latest and greatest video game system for Christmas.

Harris plays Adult Jake Doyle (and also narrates) while Raphael and Zahn play Young Jake's parents, Kathy and John.

8-Bit Christmas is produced by Tim White, Trevor White and Allan Mandelbaum for Star Thrower Entertainment (Warner Bros.' "King Richard"), as well as Nick Nantell, and Jonathan Sadowski. Executive producers are Kevin Jakubowski, Whitney Brown. Screenplay is by Kevin Jakubowski, adapted from his debut novel.

Neil Patrick Harris starred as Barney Stinson in the hit CBS series, "How I Met Your Mother," a role which has garnered him multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations, as well as a People's Choice Award for Favorite TV Comedy Actor. Harris portrayed the leading role of Bobby in the New York Philharmonic's concert production of Stephen Sondheim's Company at Lincoln Center.

Harris made his Broadway debut opposite Anne Hechein the Pulitzer-Prize winning drama, Proof. Subsequently, Harris also starred on Broadway as the Emcee in Cabaret, and as The Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald in the Tony Award-winning production of Assassins.

His additional theatrical credits include roles in All My Sons, Tick, Tick...Boom, The Paris Letter, Sweeney Todd, Rent, and Romeo and Juliet.

Harris made his theatrical directorial debut with I Am Grock at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood, and he recently helmed a production ofJonathan Larson's Rent at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. He has also served as host of the Tony Awards Ceremony. In 2014, he starred in the title role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway, for which he won the 2014 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical.

Watch the new trailer here: