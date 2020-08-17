VIDEO: Watch Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock as Holmes' Sister in the New Teaser Trailer for ENOLA HOLMES

ENOLA HOLMES is coming to Netflix September 2020.

A new teaser trailer for Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown and coming to Netflix in September 2020, has been released.

Check it out below!

The film stars Millie Bobby Brown (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Stranger Things), Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games films, Me Before You), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick, Les Miserables), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve, Harry Potter films), Frances de la Tour (Into the Woods, Harry Potter films), Louis Partridge (Medici), Burn Gorman (Pacific Rim), Susan Wokoma (Crazyhead, Year of the Rabbit), with Henry Cavill (Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Man of Steel, The Witcher), and two-time Oscar nominee Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown, The King's Speech, The Wings of the Dove, Harry Potter films).

Enola Holmes tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes' rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her brilliant siblings. When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola seeks help from her older brothers. But soon realizing they're less interested in solving the case than in packing her off to finishing school, Enola does the only thing a smart, resourceful and fearless young 1880s woman can do... she runs away to London to find her. Meeting a cast of memorable characters along the way, Enola's caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history. ENOLA HOLMES puts a dynamic new female twist on the world's greatest detective and his brilliant family.

