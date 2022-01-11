Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Melissa Barrera in the Final SCREAM 5 Trailer

The new film will be released in theaters on January 14.

Jan. 11, 2022  

The final trailer for Scream 5 has been released. The new film will be released only in theaters on January 14.

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past.

Neve Campbell ("Sidney Prescott"), Courteney Cox ("Gale Weathers") and David Arquette ("Dewey Riley") return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside In the Heights star Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Watch the new trailer here:

