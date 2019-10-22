VIDEO: Watch Mariska Hargitay Talk About Getting Fired From a Power Rangers Movie on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Mariska Hargitay talks about watching herself in old episodes of Law & Order: SVU and shares the story of how she got fired from a POWER RANGERS movie.

