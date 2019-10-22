VIDEO: Watch Mariska Hargitay Talk About Getting Fired From a Power Rangers Movie on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Oct. 22, 2019  

Mariska Hargitay talks about watching herself in old episodes of Law & Order: SVU and shares the story of how she got fired from a POWER RANGERS movie.

Watch the clip from "Late Night with Seth Meyers" below!

